WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 20, 2022 _____ FREEZE WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 418 AM EST Sun Nov 20 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Hudson County. In New York, New York (Manhattan), Bronx, Richmond (Staten Island), Kings (Brooklyn), Northern Queens, Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM EST this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 8 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The growing season will be coming to an end for these areas Monday November 21, and Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings will no longer be issued for this season after Monday. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather