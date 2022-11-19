WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, November 19, 2022 _____ FREEZE WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service New York NY 336 AM EST Sat Nov 19 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures around 30. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Hudson County. In New York, New York (Manhattan), Bronx, Richmond (Staten Island), Kings (Brooklyn), Northern Queens, Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather