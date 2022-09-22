WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 22, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 640 AM EDT Thu Sep 22 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Orange County through 715 AM EDT... At 640 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Walden, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Walden, Pine Bush and Bullville. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4163 7425 4160 7425 4159 7419 4159 7418 4158 7413 4161 7413 4161 7410 4160 7409 4161 7407 4159 7406 4150 7436 4158 7440 4160 7435 4160 7433 4163 7426 TIME...MOT...LOC 1040Z 245DEG 35KT 4159 7428 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather