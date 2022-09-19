WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 19, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service New York NY

541 PM EDT Mon Sep 19 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Fairfield

and eastern Putnam Counties through 615 PM EDT...

At 541 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Brewster, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Danbury, Lake Carmel, Sherman, Brewster, Newtown, Ridgefield, Monroe,

Bethel, Brookfield, New Fairfield, Carmel, Patterson, Putnam Lake,

Brewster Hill and Peach Lake.

LAT...LON 4149 7344 4151 7339 4149 7337 4147 7332

4147 7330 4145 7330 4145 7327 4143 7326

4135 7325 4134 7355 4137 7355 4135 7370

4151 7373 4153 7345

TIME...MOT...LOC 2141Z 265DEG 31KT 4141 7362

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

