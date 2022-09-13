WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 13, 2022 _____ TORNADO WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 445 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022 ...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR QUEENS AND KINGS COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. Gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather