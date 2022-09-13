WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 13, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service New York NY 401 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, including the following counties, in northeast New Jersey, Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union. In southeast New York, Richmond (Staten Island). * WHEN...Until 700 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 401 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 3\/4 and 1 1\/12 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 3\/4 to 1 1\/2 inches are expected. - Some locations that could experience minor flooding include... Jersey City, Paterson, Elizabeth, Passaic, Bayonne, Wayne, Hoboken, Bloomfield, Hackensack, Orange, Bergenfield, Paramus, Ridgewood, Lyndhurst, Millburn, Rutherford, Secaucus and Ramsey. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather