WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 11, 2022

RIP CURRENT STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service New York NY

330 PM EDT Sat Sep 10 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY

* WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 4

to 5 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk,

dangerous rip currents.

* WHERE...Kings (Brooklyn), Southwest Suffolk and Southeast

Suffolk Counties.

* WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this

evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and

localized beach erosion. Life-threatening rip currents are

likely for all people entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting

the beaches should stay out of the surf. Rip currents can

sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to

dangerous surf conditions.

If you enter the surf zone, always have a flotation device with

you and swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax

and float, and do not swim against the current. If able, swim in

a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face

the shore and yell or wave for help.

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM TO 10 PM

EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 3

to 6 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk,

dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Statement, up to

one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in

vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline.

* WHERE...Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties.

evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Sunday

evening. For the Coastal Flood Statement, from 8 PM to 10 PM

EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable

locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Dangerous

swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion.

Life-threatening rip currents are likely for all people

entering the surf zone. Anyone visiting the beaches should

stay out of the surf. Rip currents can sweep even the best

swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

Do not drive through flooded roadways.

