WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 6, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Watch National Weather Service New York NY 323 AM EDT Mon Sep 5 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Connecticut and southeast New York, including the following areas, in southern Connecticut, Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven, Northern New London, Southern Fairfield, Southern Middlesex, Southern New Haven and Southern New London. In southeast New York, Northern Westchester, Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Southern Westchester. * WHEN...From 2 PM EDT this afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Rainfall amounts of two to four inches are expected across much of the area. This may result in flooding of urban and poor drainage areas. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... * WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, including the following areas, in northeast New Jersey, Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union, Hudson, Western Bergen, Western Essex, Western Passaic and Western Union. In southeast New York, Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk, Northern Nassau, Northern Queens, Northwest Suffolk, Richmond (Staten Island), Southeast Suffolk, Southern Nassau, Southern Queens and Southwest Suffolk. * WHEN...From this afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather