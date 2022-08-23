WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 23, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 1213 PM EDT Tue Aug 23 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Suffolk and east central Nassau Counties through 100 PM EDT... At 1212 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dix Hills, or over Huntington Station, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Commack, Huntington Station, Plainview, Hauppauge, Syosset, Huntington, Stony Brook, Farmingdale, Northport, Hicksville, Dix Hills, Smithtown, Melville, Woodbury and Centerport. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4083 7352 4086 7345 4095 7329 4092 7322 4093 7317 4098 7316 4098 7311 4091 7302 4076 7334 4073 7345 4073 7353 TIME...MOT...LOC 1612Z 239DEG 8KT 4083 7336 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather