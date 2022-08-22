WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service New York NY 503 PM EDT Mon Aug 22 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR HUDSON, CENTRAL UNION AND RICHMOND (STATEN ISLAND) COUNTIES... At 503 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Elizabeth, Bayonne, Linden, Todt Hill, The Verrazano Narrows Bridge, Port Richmond, Clark, Union, Tompkinsville, Westfield, Rahway, Cranford, Roselle, Roselle Park, Kenilworth, Garwood and Grasmere. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather