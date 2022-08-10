WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 10, 2022

COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service New York NY

341 PM EDT Wed Aug 10 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO

MIDNIGHT EDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Up to one and a half foot of inundation above ground

level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and

shoreline for tonight and Thursday night high tides. .

* WHERE...Southern Queens and Southern Nassau Counties.

* WHEN...For the first Coastal Flood Advisory, until 11 PM EDT

this evening. For the second Coastal Flood Advisory, from 7 PM

Thursday to midnight EDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding is expected in the most vulnerable

locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Expect around 1 to

1 1/2 feet of inundation above ground level in low lying,

vulnerable areas. Some roads and low lying property including

parking lots, parks, lawns and homes/businesses with basements

near the waterfront will experience shallow flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional minor flooding is likely Friday

Night and Saturday Night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be

closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of

unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone

property.

Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour.

ROCKAWAY INLET NY NEAR FLOYD BENNETT FIELD NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.3 FT, MODERATE 8.3 FT, MAJOR 9.3 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT

TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE

DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD

FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT

-------- --------- --------- --------- ------- --------

10/07 PM 7.2/ 7.7 1.6/ 2.0 0.6/ 1.1 1 MINOR

11/08 AM 6.0/ 6.5 0.4/ 0.9 0.6/ 1.1 1 NONE

11/08 PM 7.5/ 8.0 1.9/ 2.3 0.8/ 1.3 1 MINOR

12/09 AM 6.2/ 6.8 0.7/ 1.1 0.6/ 1.1 1 NONE

JAMAICA BAY AT INWOOD NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.5 FT, MODERATE 8.2 FT, MAJOR 9.0 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.6 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT

10/08 PM 7.6/ 8.1 1.7/ 2.2 0.4/ 0.9 0 MINOR

11/08 AM 6.6/ 7.1 0.7/ 1.1 0.6/ 1.1 0 NONE

11/09 PM 7.6/ 8.1 1.7/ 2.2 0.2/ 0.7 0 MINOR

12/09 AM 6.9/ 7.4 1.0/ 1.5 0.6/ 1.1 0 NONE

EAST ROCKAWAY INLET AT ATLANTIC BEACH NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 7.0 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 3.0 FT

10/07 PM 6.0/ 6.5 1.0/ 1.5 0.2/ 0.8 2 MINOR

11/08 AM 5.1/ 5.6 0.1/ 0.6 0.4/ 0.9 2 NONE

11/08 PM 6.4/ 6.9 1.4/ 1.9 0.6/ 1.1 2 MINOR

12/08 AM 5.2/ 5.7 0.2/ 0.8 0.4/ 0.9 2 NONE

REYNOLDS CHANNEL AT POINT LOOKOUT NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.8 FT, MODERATE 6.8 FT, MAJOR 7.8 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 2.1 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT

10/07 PM 5.7/ 6.2 1.0/ 1.5 0.9/ 1.4 2 MINOR

11/07 AM 4.7/ 5.2 0.0/ 0.5 0.7/ 1.1 2 NONE

11/08 PM 6.1/ 6.6 1.4/ 1.9 1.2/ 1.7 2 MINOR

12/08 AM 5.0/ 5.5 0.2/ 0.8 0.8/ 1.3 2 NONE

HUDSON BAY AT FREEPORT NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.0 FT, MODERATE 6.5 FT, MAJOR 7.2 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.4 FT, MODERATE 1.9 FT, MAJOR 2.6 FT

10/08 PM 5.7/ 6.2 1.2/ 1.7 1.8/ 2.2 0 MINOR

11/08 AM 5.2/ 5.7 0.7/ 1.1 2.0/ 2.5 0 NONE

11/09 PM 6.0/ 6.5 1.4/ 1.9 1.9/ 2.3 0 MINOR

12/09 AM 5.5/ 6.0 0.9/ 1.4 2.0/ 2.5 1 NONE

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THURSDAY TO 1 AM

EDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected

in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline for

tonight and Thursday night high tides.

* WHERE...Southern Westchester County.

* WHEN...For the first Coastal Flood Advisory, from 9 PM this

evening to midnight EDT tonight. For the second Coastal Flood

Advisory, from 11 PM Thursday to 1 AM EDT Friday.

locations near the waterfront and shoreline. Expect up to 1 foot

of inundation above ground level in low lying, vulnerable

areas. Some roads and low lying property including parking lots,

parks, lawns and homes/businesses with basements near the

waterfront will experience shallow flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional minor flooding is possible

Friday Night and Saturday Night.

HUDSON RIVER AT PIERMONT NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.4 FT, MODERATE 7.4 FT, MAJOR 8.4 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 3.4 FT, MAJOR 4.4 FT

10/09 PM 4.9/ 5.4 0.9/ 1.4 0.5/ 1.0 0 NONE

11/10 AM 4.2/ 4.7 0.2/ 0.8 0.6/ 1.1 0 NONE

11/10 PM 5.1/ 5.6 1.1/ 1.6 0.5/ 1.0 0 NONE

12/11 AM 4.4/ 4.9 0.4/ 0.9 0.6/ 1.1 0 NONE

LITTLE NECK BAY AT KINGS POINT NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 10.0 FT, MODERATE 10.5 FT, MAJOR 13.0 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 5.2 FT

10/11 PM 9.4/ 9.9 1.6/ 2.0 0.6/ 1.1 0 NONE

11/12 PM 8.8/ 9.3 1.0/ 1.5 0.8/ 1.3 0 NONE

12/12 AM 9.5/10.0 1.7/ 2.2 0.6/ 1.1 0-1 NONE

12/12 PM 9.1/ 9.6 1.3/ 1.8 0.8/ 1.3 1 NONE

STAMFORD HARBOR AT STAMFORD CT

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 9.4 FT, MODERATE 11.0 FT, MAJOR 12.4 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 3.1 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT

10/11 PM 9.5/10.0 1.6/ 2.0 0.7/ 1.1 0 MINOR

11/11 AM 8.9/ 9.4 1.0/ 1.5 0.8/ 1.3 0 NONE

12/12 AM 9.6/10.1 1.7/ 2.2 0.7/ 1.1 0-1 MINOR

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS

* WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one and a half

feet of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable

areas near the waterfront and shoreline. For the Coastal Flood

Statement, up to a half foot of inundation above ground level

expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline.

* WHERE...In New Jersey, Hudson, Eastern Essex and Eastern Union

Counties. In New York, Richmond (Staten Island) and Kings

(Brooklyn) Counties.

* WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 7 PM Thursday to

midnight EDT Thursday night. For the Coastal Flood Statement,

until 10 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Brief and localized minor flooding of the more

vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline tonight.

Minor flooding is expected in the most vulnerable locations near

the waterfront and shoreline Thursday Night, with up to 1 1/2

feet of inundation above ground level in low lying, vulnerable

KILL VAN KULL AT BERGEN POINT NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.2 FT, MODERATE 8.5 FT, MAJOR 9.6 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.1 FT

10/08 PM 7.0/ 7.5 1.5/ 2.0 0.4/ 0.9 0-1 MINOR

11/08 AM 5.9/ 6.4 0.4/ 0.9 0.4/ 0.9 0 NONE

11/09 PM 7.3/ 7.8 1.8/ 2.2 0.6/ 1.1 0-1 MINOR

12/09 AM 6.1/ 6.6 0.6/ 1.1 0.4/ 0.9 1 NONE

NEW YORK HARBOR AT THE BATTERY NY

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.2 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.6 FT

10/08 PM 6.6/ 7.1 1.6/ 2.0 0.6/ 1.1 0-1 NONE

11/08 AM 5.6/ 6.1 0.6/ 1.1 0.6/ 1.1 0 NONE

11/09 PM 6.8/ 7.3 1.8/ 2.2 0.7/ 1.1 0-1 NONE

12/09 AM 5.7/ 6.2 0.7/ 1.1 0.5/ 1.0 1 NONE

GREAT KILLS HARBOR AT GREAT KILLS NY

MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.2 FT, MODERATE 8.2 FT, MAJOR 9.2 FT

MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.9 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT

10/07 PM 6.8/ 7.3 1.5/ 2.0 0.4/ 0.9 1 NONE

11/08 AM 5.7/ 6.2 0.4/ 0.9 0.4/ 0.9 1 NONE

11/08 PM 7.1/ 7.6 1.8/ 2.2 0.6/ 1.1 1 MINOR

12/09 AM 6.1/ 6.6 0.8/ 1.3 0.5/ 1.0 1 NONE

