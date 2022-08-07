WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 7, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 318 PM EDT Sun Aug 7 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Nassau County through 345 PM EDT... At 317 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Manhasset, or over Great Neck, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Glen Cove, Syosset, Great Neck, Oyster Bay, Port Washington, Woodbury, Manhasset, Bayville, Brookville, Sands Point, Jericho, East Hills, Manorhaven, Kings Point and Sea Cliff. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4078 7374 4084 7377 4088 7372 4086 7366 4092 7363 4093 7351 4090 7347 4080 7345 4080 7350 4078 7353 4078 7365 4077 7367 4077 7370 4076 7371 TIME...MOT...LOC 1917Z 246DEG 27KT 4081 7369 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values of 95 to 100 degrees expected. * WHERE...Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Tioga and Broome counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values will be located across lower elevations and urban areas during the afternoon and early evening hours. Overnight lows remain elevated in the upper 60s to mid-70s offering little relief. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 101 expected. * WHERE...In New York, valley locations in eastern Sullivan County. In Pennsylvania, lower elevations of Bradford, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Pike counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Monday. elevated in the upper 60s to mid-70s, offering little relief. evening. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather