WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 7, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

245 PM EDT Sun Aug 7 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT

FOR HUDSON...NORTHEASTERN UNION...SOUTHEASTERN ESSEX...RICHMOND AND

KINGS COUNTIES...

At 244 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bayonne, moving

northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines.

This severe storm will be near...

Bensonhurst around 250 PM EDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather