WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 5, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service New York NY

323 PM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Orange

County through 400 PM EDT...

At 322 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Oakland, or 7 miles north of Port Jervis, drifting northwest.

HAZARD...Pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Cuddebackville and Deerpark.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4149 7474 4150 7456 4150 7454 4141 7467

4148 7475

TIME...MOT...LOC 1922Z 137DEG 8KT 4148 7467

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

