WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 25, 2022 _____ FLASH FLOOD WARNING The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey... Essex County in northeastern New Jersey... Hudson County in northeastern New Jersey... Union County in northeastern New Jersey... Bronx County in southeastern New York... Kings (Brooklyn) County in southeastern New York... Northwestern Nassau County in southeastern New York... New York (Manhattan) County in southeastern New York... Queens County in southeastern New York... Richmond (Staten Island) County in southeastern New York... Southern Westchester County in southeastern New York... * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 1259 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen across portions of northeastern NJ. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches, locally 3 inches are possible in the warned area through 4pm. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Newark, Jersey City, Yonkers, Elizabeth, New Rochelle, Flushing, Bayonne, Mott Haven, Hoboken, Plainfield, Bloomfield, East Tremont, Hackensack, Linden, Orange, Summit, Lyndhurst, Millburn, Rutherford and Secaucus. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely.