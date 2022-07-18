WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 18, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 440 PM EDT Mon Jul 18 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Bergen, southern Westchester and Rockland Counties through 530 PM EDT... At 440 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Norwood, or near Tappan, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Yonkers, White Plains, Port Chester, Bergenfield, Rye, Tarrytown, Dobbs Ferry, Nyack, Tappan, Greenwich, Harrison, Scarsdale, Pearl River, Oradell and Bronxville. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southern Connecticut...northeastern New Jersey...and southeastern New York. LAT...LON 4089 7406 4094 7407 4104 7407 4117 7370 4112 7368 4110 7373 4102 7366 4100 7364 4094 7367 4091 7390 4092 7392 4091 7392 TIME...MOT...LOC 2040Z 252DEG 21KT 4097 7397 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather