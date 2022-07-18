WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 18, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

359 PM EDT Mon Jul 18 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT

FOR WEST CENTRAL SUFFOLK AND NORTHERN NASSAU COUNTIES...

At 359 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Northport,

moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines.

This severe storm will be near...

Smithtown around 410 PM EDT.

Stony Brook around 420 PM EDT.

Centereach around 425 PM EDT.

Port Jefferson around 430 PM EDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

