SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service New York NY

1238 PM EDT Sat Jul 16 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Suffolk

County through 130 PM EDT...

At 1238 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Brentwood, moving east at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Commack, Hauppauge, Smithtown, Nesconset and St. James.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 4087 7334 4089 7312 4081 7312 4081 7323

4080 7325 4080 7333

TIME...MOT...LOC 1638Z 267DEG 8KT 4081 7328

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

