WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 28, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service New York NY 1247 PM EDT Sat May 28 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Fairfield and northern Westchester Counties through 130 PM EDT... At 1246 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ossining, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Stamford, Ossining, New Canaan, Mount Kisco, Greenwich, Ridgefield, Wilton, Hawthorne, Bedford, Yorktown Heights, Croton-on-Hudson, Briarcliff Manor, Pleasantville, Armonk and Thornwood. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4132 7355 4130 7355 4121 7348 4119 7347 4116 7347 4116 7345 4109 7372 4110 7373 4108 7376 4106 7383 4122 7394 4135 7369 4136 7358 TIME...MOT...LOC 1646Z 243DEG 18KT 4114 7390 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, including the following counties, in northeast New Jersey, Bergen and Hudson. In southeast New York, Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan) and Queens. * WHEN...Until 215 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1248 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Jersey City, Flushing, Mott Haven, Hoboken, East Tremont, Secaucus, Ridgefield, RFK Bridge, Midtown Manhattan, Laguardia Airport, Throgs Neck Bridge, Harlem, Jackson Heights, Forest Hills, Astoria, Lower East Side, Union City, East Village, SoHo and Riverdale. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Hudson, southeastern Bergen, south central Westchester, Queens, Bronx, Kings, New York (Manhattan) and northwestern Nassau Counties through 130 PM EDT... At 1250 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Union City, or over Secaucus, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. Yonkers, New Rochelle, Flushing, Mott Haven, Hoboken, East Tremont, Glen Cove, Rutherford, Secaucus, Rye, Ridgefield, Great Neck, Throgs Neck Bridge, Midtown Manhattan and RFK Bridge. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 4067 7402 4082 7412 4083 7412 4104 7370 4097 7365 4094 7367 4088 7374 4086 7366 4092 7364 4092 7362 4080 7354 4078 7361 4078 7365 4077 7367 4077 7370 4075 7373 TIME...MOT...LOC 1650Z 243DEG 26KT 4078 7402 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN