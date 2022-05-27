WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 27, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service New York NY

452 PM EDT Fri May 27 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York,

including the following counties, in northeast New Jersey, Bergen,

Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union. In southeast New York, Bronx,

Kings (Brooklyn), New York (Manhattan), Queens, Richmond (Staten

Island) and Westchester.

* WHEN...Until 645 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 452 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause

minor flooding in the advisory area.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Newark, Jersey City, Jamaica, Yonkers, Paterson, Elizabeth,

Flatbush, New Rochelle, Flushing, Passaic, Bayonne, Wayne,

Mott Haven, Hoboken, Plainfield, Bloomfield, East Tremont,

Hackensack, Linden and Orange.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather