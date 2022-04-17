WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 17, 2022

FREEZE WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

1229 PM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

MONDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected.

* WHERE...In New Jersey, Western Passaic and Western Bergen

Counties. In New York, Rockland, Northern Westchester,

Northeast Suffolk and Southeast Suffolk Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT

* WHAT...Temperatures in the middle 30s will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey, southern Connecticut

and southeast New York.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

