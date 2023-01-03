NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Burlington VT

240 PM EST Tue Jan 3 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO

10 AM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total ice accumulations of

a tenth to a third of an inch expected, locally higher totals

up to half an inch are possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northern New York.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Wednesday to 10 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Isolated power outages and tree damage are likely due

to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday

morning commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest totals are expected across the

St. Lawrence Valley and along the northern and eastern periphery

of the Adirondacks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Please allow extra time if travel is necessary.

