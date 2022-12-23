NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Burlington VT

653 PM EST Fri Dec 23 2022

...Heavy snow will impact portions of northeastern New York and

northern Vermont through 815 PM EST...

At 652 PM EST, an area of heavy snow was reported along a line

extending from Saranac, New York to near Cabot, Vermont. Movement

was north at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Visibility less than a half mile, and snow accumulation up

to 1 inch per hour.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Low visibility will pose a hazard to motorists.

Accumulating snow will make travel difficult.

Locations impacted include...

Essex Junction, Plattsburgh International Airport, Burlington, Island

Pond, Lyndon, Burlington International Airport, St. Johnsbury,

Plattsburgh, Newport City, South Burlington, Montpelier, Peru,

Beekmantown, Schuyler Falls, Chazy, Saranac, Mooers, Altona,

Morrisville and Enosburg Falls.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 87 between mile markers 130 and 175.

Interstate 89 between mile markers 58 and 129.

Interstate 91 near mile marker 116, near mile marker 118, near mile

marker 120, and between mile markers 123 and 177.

Interstate 93 between mile markers 1 and 11.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time when traveling.

LAT...LON 4500 7154 4491 7149 4486 7155 4479 7157

4475 7163 4459 7154 4456 7156 4456 7160

4450 7158 4447 7165 4442 7170 4440 7179

4435 7182 4432 7203 4428 7207 4423 7206

4442 7397 4500 7385 4501 7147

TIME...MOT...LOC 2352Z 190DEG 27KT 4466 7374 4438 7227

