NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Burlington VT 641 AM EST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Temperatures have generally warmed above freezing across the region and precipitation has changed to rain. Winter travel conditions are no longer expected. ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches are expected across northern St. Lawrence county, with 6 to 14 inches expected in southeastern St. Lawrence county. Localized higher amounts are possible. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern and Southeastern St. Lawrence County. * WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 7 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact work commute or holiday travel. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized blizzard-like conditions are possible due to blowing snow resulting in very low visibilities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 18 inches with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Southwestern St. Lawrence County. * IMPACTS...Travel will be extremely difficult to near impossible at times. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility to below a quarter mile. The hazardous conditions could impact work commute or holiday travel. Strong winds could cause tree damage and power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Towns closest to the St. Lawrence River are the most likely to see blizzard conditions. Strong winds will cause significant blowing and drifting snow, frequently reducing visibilities to below a quarter mile. Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.