NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Burlington VT

339 AM EST Thu Dec 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM EST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the second Wind Advisory,

southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected,

and could additionally coincide with a lake effect snow band in

St. Lawrence County.

* WHERE...Northern St. Lawrence, Northern Franklin and

Southwestern St. Lawrence Counties.

* WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, from 1 AM to 7 PM EST

Friday. For the second Wind Advisory, from 4 AM to 1 PM EST

Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

For the second Wind Advisory, this could also create areas of

blowing snow.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind gusts are expected to rapidly

increase Friday night towards midnight and peak during

Saturday morning before abating Saturday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northern New York and central, northeast,

northwest and southern Vermont.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 PM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be rapidly increasing after

midnight Thursday night, and peaking during the early to mid

afternoon Friday before abating in the evening. In parts of the

southern Green Mountains in Vermont, and in parts of Essex

County, New York, these strong winds may arrive soon after an

elevation dependent 2 to 6 inches of wet snow falls across the

region. This could exacerbate power outages for these locations.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

