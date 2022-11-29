NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 30, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Burlington VT 303 PM EST Tue Nov 29 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South\/southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Essex County in New York. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 PM EST Wednesday. Strongest winds will occur Wednesday morning before the rain starts and again Wednesday evening after the rain ends. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South\/southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 * WHERE...Portions of northern New York and northern Vermont. occur Wednesday morning before the rain starts and again briefly * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather