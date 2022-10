WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 10, 2022

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Burlington VT

314 AM EDT Mon Oct 10 2022

...FROST ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Thick cloud cover is overspreading our region and no further frost

formation is anticipated.

