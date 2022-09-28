NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 30, 2022

_____

FREEZE WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Burlington VT

231 PM EDT Wed Sep 28 2022

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible.

* WHERE...The Northern Adirondacks of New York.

* WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that

have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover

above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Bring any

houseplants indoors.

_____

