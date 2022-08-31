NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 31, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Burlington VT

446 PM EDT Wed Aug 31 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT

FOR WEST CENTRAL FRANKLIN AND SOUTHEASTERN ST. LAWRENCE COUNTIES...

At 446 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Lake Ozonia to Carry Falls Reservoir to 6 miles

north of Shurtleff, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines.

Locations impacted include...

Lake Ozonia, Carry Falls Reservoir, Stark and Shurtleff.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

