NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, August 30, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Burlington VT 536 PM EDT Tue Aug 30 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL CLINTON... NORTHWESTERN LAMOILLE...NORTHWESTERN ORLEANS AND NORTHERN CHITTENDEN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather