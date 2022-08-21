NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, August 21, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Burlington VT

151 PM EDT Sun Aug 21 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Clinton

and northeastern Franklin Counties through 215 PM EDT...

At 150 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Malone, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Burke, Churubusco, Chateaugay, Malone, Earlville, Whippleville, Burke

Center, North Burke, Owls Head, Chasm Falls and Brainardsville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4468 7415 4472 7433 4499 7423 4500 7387

TIME...MOT...LOC 1750Z 204DEG 36KT 4480 7419

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather