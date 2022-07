NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, July 25, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 500

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BURLINGTON VT

317 AM EDT MON JUL 25 2022

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM

WATCH 500 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN NEW YORK THIS CANCELS 4 COUNTIES

IN NORTHERN NEW YORK

CLINTON ESSEX FRANKLIN

ST. LAWRENCE

IN VERMONT THIS CANCELS 4 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST VERMONT

CHITTENDEN FRANKLIN GRAND ISLE

LAMOILLE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBURGH, BEEKMANTOWN, BLOOMINGDALE,

BURLINGTON, CANTON, CHASM FALLS, CONSTABLE, CROWN POINT CENTER,

DUANE CENTER, GOUVERNEUR, JOHNSON, LOON LAKE, MALONE, MASSENA,

MINERVA, NEWCOMB, OGDENSBURG, PARADOX, PARISHVILLE, PAUL SMITHS,

PLATTSBURGH, POTSDAM, RAY BROOK, SCHROON LAKE, SOUTH COLTON,

SOUTH HERO, ST. ALBANS, STOWE, AND TICONDEROGA.

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR NORTHWESTERN ST. LAWRENCE

COUNTY...

The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a

threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR EAST CENTRAL ST. LAWRENCE

