NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Burlington VT

259 PM EDT Wed Jul 20 2022

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT

FOR EAST CENTRAL CLINTON...SOUTHERN GRAND ISLE...NORTHWESTERN

CHITTENDEN AND SOUTHWESTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES...

At 259 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hoyt Point,

moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind

damage to trees and powerlines.

Locations impacted include...

Westford, Fairfax, South Hero, Georgia, Grand Isle, Georgia Center,

Milton, Essex, Colchester, St. Albans Town, Fairfield, North Hero,

Young Island, Wilcox Point, Mallets Bay State Park, Burton Island

State Park, Hazen Point, Sand Bar State Park, West Milton and East

Georgia.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values 95 to 100 expected.

* WHERE...Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Madison and Oneida

counties.

* WHEN...until 8 PM this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

* WHAT...Heat index values up to around 95 expected.

* WHERE...Yates, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Tioga and

Broome counties.

