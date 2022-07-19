NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 19, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Burlington VT

511 PM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern

Franklin and northeastern St. Lawrence Counties through 615 PM EDT...

At 510 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Waddington, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Potsdam, Norfolk, Louisville, Moira, Parishville, Norwood, Brasher

Falls, Waddington, Madrid, Lawrenceville, Chipman, Dickinson,

Hopkinton, North Stockholm, Dickinson Center, West Stockholm, Coles

Creek State Park, Nicholville, Winthrop and St. Regis Falls.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 4481 7447 4444 7467 4483 7527 4485 7527

4484 7528 4484 7529 4488 7522 4487 7519

4489 7517 4487 7516 4489 7515 4490 7512

4489 7512 4491 7511 4492 7508

TIME...MOT...LOC 2110Z 293DEG 25KT 4486 7517

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

