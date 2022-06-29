NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 29, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Burlington VT

442 PM EDT Wed Jun 29 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern

Clinton, northern Grand Isle and northwestern Franklin Counties

through 545 PM EDT...

At 441 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Alburgh, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Locally heavy rain

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Ponding of water on road surfaces may lead to conditions

where hydroplaning could occur. Area creeks, streams, and

rivers are running faster than usual and may be approaching

thier banks.

Locations impacted include...

Chazy, Alburgh Village, South Alburgh, Rouses Point, Alburgh, Alburgh

Dunes State Park, Champlain, Isle La Motte, Highgate, Swanton, North

Hero, Reed Point, Wagner Point, North Hero State Park, Alburg Tongue,

Ransoms Bay, Kings Bay, Rock River Bay, Chapman Bay and Allens Bay In

Grand Isle County.

This includes Interstate 89 between mile markers 126 and 130.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

If on or near Lake Champlain, get out of the water and move indoors

or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

LAT...LON 4501 7300 4487 7325 4487 7348 4501 7343

4502 7306

TIME...MOT...LOC 2041Z 235DEG 33KT 4498 7324

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather