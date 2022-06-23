NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 23, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Burlington VT 707 AM EDT Thu Jun 23 2022 ...A series of moderate to heavy rain showers will continue to impact portions of northern Clinton and northeastern Franklin Counties through 830 AM EDT... At 659 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Chateaugay. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Moderate to heavy rainfall of 1 to 1.5 inches has fallen over the last 6 hours. SOURCE...Radar and rain gauge indicated. IMPACT...Ponding of water on road surfaces may lead to conditions where hydroplaning could occur. Area creeks, streams, and rivers are running faster than usual and may be approaching thier banks. Locations impacted include... Chazy, Mooers, Altona, Bangor, Fort Covington, Malone, Churubusco, Ellenburg Depot, Champlain, Chateaugay, Burke, Ellenburg, Constable, Earlville, West Chazy, Irona, Sciota, Fort Covington Center, Mooers Forks and Cannon Corners. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Extended moderate to heavy rainfall is also occurring across portions of northern New York and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Stay away from banks of streams, creeks, and rivers. Saturated soils may give way with water moving faster than usual. Water is likely ponding on road surfaces and could result in hydroplaning of vehicles. Reduce speed to limit chances of skidding. LAT...LON 4479 7342 4481 7390 4470 7435 4499 7451 4501 7338 TIME...MOT...LOC 1059Z 240DEG 49KT 4493 7413 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...