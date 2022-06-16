NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, June 16, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northern Clinton County in northern New York...

Eastern Franklin County in northern New York...

Northern Grand Isle County in northwestern Vermont...

Northwestern Franklin County in northwestern Vermont...

* Until 730 PM EDT.

* At 628 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cannon

Corners, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind

damage to trees and powerlines.

* Locations impacted include...

Chazy, Mooers, Altona, Alburgh Village, Ellenburg Depot, Champlain,

St. Albans City, Swanton, St. Albans Town, South Alburgh, Alburgh,

Alburgh Dunes State Park, North Hero, Swanton Village, Highgate

Falls, Isle La Motte, Rouses Point, Highgate, Fairfield and

Sheldon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for northern New

York.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

If on or near Lake Champlain, get away from the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to

15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you

are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN WAYNE AND CAYUGA

COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for central New

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT

FOR SOUTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHWESTERN LEWIS AND OSWEGO

COUNTIES...

At 629 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southeast of

Mexico Point State Park, or 14 miles south of Sandy Island Beach

State Park, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to

trees and power lines.

Locations impacted include...

Oswego, Fulton, Sandy Island Beach State Park, Pulaski, Central

Square, Adams, Redfield, Selkirk Shores State Park, Mexico Point

State Park and Adams Center.

This includes Interstate 81 between exits 32 and 42.

