NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 14, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Burlington VT

333 AM EDT Sat May 14 2022

...National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message...

...Please check with state and local authorities regarding

guidelines for allowed activities...

* Warm air temperatures today in the mid 80s may cause people to

underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are

currently only in the lower 50s across Lake Champlain, and around

60 in the regions smaller lakes and rivers.

* The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to

anyone immersed in the water. When the water temperature is below

60 degrees, the average submerged person could loose dexterity

within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks. Anyone

on small boats, canoes or kayaks should plan accordingly if

recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this

threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life

jacket!

