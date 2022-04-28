NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 28, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Burlington VT

358 AM EDT Thu Apr 28 2022

...Fire Weather Concerns Across Vermont This Afternoon...

A significantly dry air mass will become established across

northern New York today with minimum relative humidity values

dropping into the 20 to 25 percent range by midday, especially

across the St. Lawrence Valley. In addition, gusty northwest winds

of 20 to 25 mph will be common through the afternoon hours. The

combination of dry and windy conditions will allow for fine

fuels, such as dead grass and leaf litter, to completely dry out.

Fires could quickly grow and get out of control due to how dry

the air will be this afternoon. Remember, a burn ban is in effect

through May 14th for all of New York state which means no open

burning is allowed.

