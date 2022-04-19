NY WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BURLINGTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 19, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Burlington VT 1207 PM EDT Tue Apr 19 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Additional light to moderate snowfall. * WHERE...Northern St. Lawrence, Northern Franklin and Southwestern St. Lawrence Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel may still be difficult this afternoon due to the snowfall. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Up to an inch of new snow is expected and this will keep travel conditions difficult. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS * WHAT...Additional snowfall with brief periods of moderate snow. * WHERE...Southeastern St. Lawrence, Western Essex, Southern Franklin and Western Clinton Counties in northern New York. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT today. * IMPACTS...Travel will continue to be difficult due to the heavy wet snow that has already fallen. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An additional inch or two of snow is expected this afternoon and will continue to keep travel conditions difficult. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather