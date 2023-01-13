WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 13, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Buffalo NY 221 PM EST Fri Jan 13 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Periods of light snow and snow showers will continue through the afternoon and evening. Any additional accumulations should be minimal. The winter weather advisory has thus been cancelled. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow and areas of freezing drizzle. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Trace ice accumulations possible west of the Chautauqua Ridge. * WHERE...Chautauqua county. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Periods of snow or freezing drizzle will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow and ice reports through our website or social media. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather