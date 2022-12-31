WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 555 PM EST Sat Dec 31 2022 ...Locally Dense Fog Possible This Evening... Areas of fog along the Lake Erie shore and in areas with deeper snowpack will continue for the next couple of hours. Visibilities will locally drop to one quarter of a mile at times in the fog. Motorists should be prepared for changing visibility conditions and wet roadways as they venture out this New Year's Eve. The areas of dense fog should gradually dissipate late this evening as rain ends and winds increase from the west. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather