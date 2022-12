WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

900 PM EST Tue Dec 27 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Bands of accumulating lake effect snow have weakened to flurries.

Additional accumulation from lake effect snow beyond a light

coating is not expected, and the winter weather advisory has thus

been cancelled.

