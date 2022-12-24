WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 24, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

533 AM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

...BLIZZARD CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL NEARLY IMPOSSIBLE FOR

PORTIONS OF JEFFERSON COUNTY EARLY THIS MORNING...

HAZARDS...The combination of a band of heavy snow and winds gusting

to 55 mph is producing BLIZZARD conditions. Visibility within the

band is often less than a quarter mile. DO NOT attempt to travel in

this band.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 528 AM EST, band of heavy snow covered

the northern half of Jefferson county from about Watertown to the St

Lawrence River. This band is expected to remain nearly stationary or

drift a few miles north by 730 AM.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

Stony Point, Clayton, Dexter, Redwood, Kring Point State Park,

Wellesley Island State Park, Cedar Point State Park, Sackets Harbor,

Philadelphia, Brownville, Alexandria Bay, Theresa, Cape Vincent,

Chaumont, Three Mile Bay, Millen Bay, La Fargeville, Perch Lake,

Plessis and Depauville.

This includes Interstate 81 between exits 49 and 52.

SAFETY INFO...

Travel is nearly impossible in this area with blizzard conditions.

LAT...LON 4440 7583 4439 7584 4426 7553 4381 7631

4396 7637 4395 7634 4402 7636 4405 7641

4410 7643 4414 7635 4420 7631 4422 7620

4424 7617 4429 7614 4435 7601 4435 7595

4440 7586

TIME...MOT...LOC 1028Z 239DEG 22KT 4407 7624

_____

