SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

859 AM EST Sun Dec 18 2022

...HEAVY LAKE EFFECT SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF JEFFERSON...OSWEGO...

AND LEWIS COUNTIES...

HAZARDS...An area of heavy lake effect snow which can rapidly reduce

visibility to less than one mile. This area of lake effect snow is

producing snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 855 AM EST, an area of heavy lake effect

snow was located from Sandy Creek and Adams to Copenhagen, Carthage

and Natural Bridge. This band will shifting to the east across the

Tug Hill and toward the Black River Valley.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

Watertown, Sandy Island Beach State Park, Fort Drum, Stony Point,

Carthage, Lowville, Pulaski, West Carthage, Adams, Dexter, Redfield,

Glen Park, Herrings, Selkirk Shores State Park, Highmarket, Mexico

Point State Park, Adams Center, Nine Mile Point, Southwick Beach

State Park and Henderson Harbor.

This includes Interstate 81 between exits 33 and 48.

SAFETY INFO...

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time to reach your destination.

