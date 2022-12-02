WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 3, 2022

_____

LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH

Lakeshore Hazard Message

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

108 PM EST Fri Dec 2 2022

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY

AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor lakeshore flooding possible.

* WHERE...Oswego and Jefferson counties.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...The combination of high lake levels and significant

wave action may result in lakeshore flooding along the

immediate lakeshore, especially in bays, inlets, harbors, and

other low lying areas along the shoreline. Shoreline erosion

is also possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Lakeshore Flood Watch means that conditions favorable for

lakeshore flooding are expected to develop. Residents on or near

the shore should take action to protect property, and listen to

local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for later

statements or warnings.

_____

