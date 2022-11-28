WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 1, 2022

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1033 PM EST Mon Nov 28 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING

THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow

accumulations of 8 to 15 inches possible in the most

persistent lake snows mainly across the Tug Hill, with much

lower amounts across the lower elevations. Winds could also

gust as high as 50 mph and lead to areas of blowing snow.

* WHERE...The Tug Hill portion of the Eastern Lake Ontario

Region.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas

of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Narrow bands of heavy snow could impact portions of the region.

Localized travel problems will be possible.

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING

* WHAT...Significant lakeshore flooding possible.

* WHERE...Oswego and Jefferson counties.

* IMPACTS...The combination of high lake levels and significant

wave action may result in lakeshore flooding along the

immediate lakeshore, especially in bays, inlets, harbors, and

other low lying areas along the shoreline. Shoreline erosion

is also possible.

A Lakeshore Flood Watch means that conditions favorable for

lakeshore flooding are expected to develop. Residents on or near

the shore should take action to protect property, and listen to

local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for later

statements or warnings.

