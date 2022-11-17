WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, November 17, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

738 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022

...A LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT PARTS OF JEFFERSON...OSWEGO...

LEWIS...WAYNE...AND NORTHERN CAYUGA COUNTIES...

HAZARDS...A lake effect snow band which will rapidly reduce

visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. This lake effect snow

band is producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of 1 to 2 inches

per hour. Thundersnow is also occurring in this band.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 735 AM EST, a lake effect snow band

extended from near Fair Haven to Oswego and Pulaski. The band was

nearly stationary or beginning to drift northward.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

Oswego, Fulton, Sandy Island Beach State Park, Fair Haven Beach

State Park, Pulaski, Central Square, Redfield, Selkirk Shores State

Park, Highmarket, Mexico Point State Park, Nine Mile Point, Battle

Island State Park, Brewerton, Hastings, Scriba, Volney, Richland,

Constantia, West Monroe and Palermo.

This includes Interstate 81 between exits 32 and 38.

SAFETY INFO...

Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this lake

effect snow band. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick

roads may lead to accidents.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time to reach your destination.

LAT...LON 4356 7524 4342 7553 4348 7581 4333 7589

4332 7586 4315 7588 4320 7608 4327 7620

4322 7619 4320 7622 4324 7627 4321 7627

4333 7694 4339 7673 4356 7645 4356 7628

4371 7627 4363 7521

TIME...MOT...LOC 1235Z 272DEG 29KT 4341 7657

