SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

529 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022

...A LAKE EFFECT SNOW BAND WILL AFFECT PARTS OF CHAUTAUQUA AND

CATTARAUGUS COUNTIES...

HAZARDS...A lake effect snow band which can rapidly reduce visibility

to less than a quarter of a mile. This lake effect snow band is

producing extremely heavy snow at the rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 527 AM EST, a lake effect snow band was

across much of Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. The band will

remain nearly stationary through 730 a.m.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... Jamestown, Salamanca, Allegany State

Park, Westfield, Lakewood, Falconer, Ashford, Mayville, Clymer, Long

Point State Park, Jamestown West, Frewsburg, Chautauqua Institution,

Findley Lake, Chautauqua, Busti, Portland, Ripley, Stockton and

Great Valley.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 90 between exits 60 and 61.

Interstate 86 between exits 4 and 23.

SAFETY INFO...

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time to reach your destination.

LAT...LON 4227 7976 4228 7973 4231 7977 4239 7952

4238 7857 4200 7851 4200 7976

TIME...MOT...LOC 1027Z 237DEG 2KT 4212 7952

