WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, November 17, 2022

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

632 PM EST Tue Nov 15 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING

THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow

accumulations in excess of 9 inches will be possible in the

most persistent lake snows. The heaviest lake snow will occur

Wednesday evening through midday Thursday.

* WHERE...Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties. The heaviest snow

is expected across the higher terrain of the Chautauqua Ridge.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult at times with poor

visibility and snow covered roads. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Narrow bands of heavy snow could impact portions of the region.

Localized travel problems will be possible.

THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow possible. Total snow accumulations

of one to two feet will be possible in the most persistent lake

snows. At this time it appears that an initial heavy band of

lake effect snow will occur Wednesday evening into Thursday

morning before diminishing some on Thursday afternoon. The next

lake band is then expected to develop from the Southtowns

northward later Thursday evening into the weekend.

* WHERE...Southern Erie county.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times

with very poor visibility and deep snow cover on roads.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING

in this long duration event of multiple feet will be possible in

the most persistent lake snows, including the Buffalo Metro area.

* WHERE...Northern Erie, Genesee, and Wyoming counties.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible with very

poor visibility and deep snow cover on roads. There is still

uncertainty in the exact band placement and amounts, but

multiple periods of heavy snow are possible, including across

the heart of the Buffalo metro area. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.

accumulations in a long duration event of 1 to 2 feet or more

are possible in the most persistent lake snows.

* WHERE...Jefferson county.

* IMPACTS...The potential remains for a significant long

duration lake effect snow event later Thursday night through

the weekend. There is still considerable uncertainty in exact

band placement and amounts, but it is possible that multiple

periods of heavy snow will occur across the Eastern Lake

Ontario region, especially across northern Jefferson County,

including the city of Watertown.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING

THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

accumulations of 9 inches of more inches possible in the most

persistent lake snows. It is possible that southern portions

of Niagara and Orleans counties could be impacted for a time

by a wavering lake band as early as Friday morning.

* WHERE...Niagara and Orleans counties.

* WHEN...From Friday evening through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult at times with very poor

visibility and snow covered roads.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations

of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of

an inch.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango,

Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Snow this evening mixing with some rain,

freezing rain and sleet late after midnight into Wednesday

morning. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s

through the event. The higher end snow and ice totals will be

found across the higher elevations.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of

1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben,

Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Cortland, Tioga and Broome

counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday.

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Snow this evening before changing over to

a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet then rain by sunrise.

Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s through the

event. The higher end snow and ice totals will be found across

the higher elevations.

